23 acres allocated for journos in Khammam
Khammam: The State government has approved allocation of housing plots to Khammam journalists. On Thursday, the cabinet approved a proposal and allotted 23 acres for journalist dwelling sites at Khammam’s headquarters, informed Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar.
Previously, the government provided five acres for journalist dwelling sites. District Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar requested that the government offer 23 acres to all the qualified journalists in Khammam’s headquarters. Following his request, the government approved 23 acres for journalist housing in the district’s headquarters.
Journalist leaders expressed their heartfelt gratitude to CM KCR. They praised Minister Ajay for keeping his promises to journalists.
