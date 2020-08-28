3 mobile Corona testing labs set up in Khammam

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has launched three mobile Covid-19 testing labs and a Covid response vehicle that serves as an ambulance, here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister informed that of the three buses, two would be used in Khammam district and another one in Bhadradri Kothagudem. He noted that the mobile testing labs would help in conducting Covid testing in remote villages. People living in villages far away from Primary Health Centres will be benefitted from the target oriented Covid-19 mobile testing labs, he stated.

The objective of the government was to conduct extensive testing as coronavirus is spreading fast in rural areas and to help the people, who were unable to reach health centres for Covid testing, Ajay Kumar explained. He thanked the TSRTC officials for converting buses into labs in an effective manner.

The Minister donated the Covid response vehicle, as part of Gift a Smile initiative launched by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on his birthday.

Later, Minister Ajay inaugurated Rythu Bazaar for the benefit of street vendors at TSRTC bus stand in Khammam city.

He said the market would help both the consumers and the vendors and reduce congestion on the roads. He also inaugurated modern toilets at Dabala Bazaar and Rotary Nagar, which he said were built as part of Swachh Telangana programme as per

the directions of IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamalraj, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, MLC B Laskshmi Narayana, Mayor G Papalal, District Collector RV Karnan, DM&HO Dr B Malathi and others were present.