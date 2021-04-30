Top
All set for Khammam Municipal Corporation elections

Khammam: The stage is all for Khammam Municipal Corporation ( KMC) elections on Friday informed District Collector RV Karnan. On Thursday he inspected the distribution centre at SR&BGNR College.

Speaking to media, he informed that the polling will start from 7am and conclude at 5 pm on Friday. He informed that the total voters in sixty divisions are 2, 88, 646 in that 1, 39, 291 are men and 1, 49, 309 are women and 49 others, will cast their votes in KMC elections.

A total of 377 polling stations have been set up in 60 divisions. 1,700 police staffs in stations were deployed, 9 ASPs, 14 CIs, 43 Sis, 180 ASIs and Head constables, 792 constables, 349 women constables, 104 armed reserved forces are appointed. The entire polling programme will be covered by the Video and working 56 web coasting also. He also said that we identified 17 sensitive stations, 06 hypersensitive and 50 normal stations in the town.

Commissioner of Corporation Anurag Jayanthi, Additional Collector N Madhusudhan Rao and other officers were also present

