Ankura Hospital doctors lead ‘5K Run’

Khammam: “Greaterpublic awareness on the health challenges faced by preterm babies is essential to ensure timely care and improved survival,” said Dr Challagulla Rakesh and Dr Srinidhi of Ankura Hospital. As part of World Prematurity Day, Ankura Hospital and Ayu Foundation jointly organised a 5K Run from Lakaram Tank Bund to the hospital premises here on Sunday, drawing the participation of more than 400 people.

Addressing a seminar after the run, the doctors explained that several factors—including maternal diabetes, excessive mental stress, uterine infections, and multiple pregnancies (twins or more)—can increase the likelihood of premature birth. They emphasised that early medical intervention and careful monitoring are crucial for safeguarding the health of preterm newborns. They advised parents to seek timely medical guidance and ensure that premature infants are placed under Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) supervision when required.