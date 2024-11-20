Anti-ragging awareness prog held

Khammam: In light of the recent ragging incident at the Khammam Government Medical College, Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt conducted an awareness session at the premises on Tuesday. Students of the college were made aware of the Anti-Ragging Act; District Legal Services Authority Judge Chandrasekhar was also present on the occasion.

The police commissioner who attended the seminar organised in the medical college said that there is a ban on ragging in the education system. He said that action will be taken if ragging is committed.

“Students should pay attention to education and pave the way for a golden future and rise to a higher level,” he said, advising them to study together with brotherhood and not make their lives dark by getting caught up in zeal.