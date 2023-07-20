Awaiting re-employment, part-time instructors demand decent pay

Karimnagar: Government recruits part time instructors (PTIs) annually to bring out the creativity among students and teach co-curricular subjects Art work, Music, Physical Education in government high schools.

In addition to all the districts of the State, temporary teachers were re-engaged ten days ago in Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla districts in erstwhile district, but in Karimnagar district, 81 people are still waiting to be re-engaged.

They are upset at the negligence and delay caused by the Education department officials in reappointing them. As a result of the delay they are forced to lose their salary from 10 to 40 days every year.

The teachers are compelled to make rounds of the Collectorate and Education officer seeking reengagement of their services. In 2012, the Central government filled up the posts across the erstwhile AP to strengthen the primary education system through Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. The teachers have to be re-engaged every year as per the requirement of the year.

Government directed Art, Craft, Music and PET teachers appointed in the schools in the district to teach co-curricular subjects to students during school hours. But their survival has become a question due to the meagre salary they are paid. At present, the government provides an honorarium of Rs.12, 000 to them. Part-time instructors are expressing concern that the salary is not enough. Why the government is not paying enough wages to teachers who teach creativity to students in various fields, they are questioning.

The PTIs are demanding that the government should make them work full-time teachers and increase their wages on par with government teachers.

During the Telangana movement, part-time teachers were given assurance to regularise their services, but it is done yet. Along with the AP government, the governments of other States are increasing the salary of PTIs from Rs.15, 000 to more than Rs.20, 000. Telangana government should also increase the wages, the PTIs demanding.