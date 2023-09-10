Live
Just In
Balanna applies for BJP ticket from Devarkadra
Mahbubnagar: Devarkadra Balanna, a prominent leader from Devarkadra submitted his application at BJP State office in Hyderabad, seeking Devarkadra MLA ticket to contest from BJP party from the constituency. As part of this, Balanna along with his supporters submitted his application to the concerned authorities.
Informing about this, Balanna said that he was willing to contest from the Devarkadra constituency on BJP ticket. If given a chance, he would prove himself and definitely win the coming assembly elections from Devarkadra. He warned the BRS leaders that very soon BJP would win all the constituencies in the state and form its government in Telangana and bury the BRS party forever.
Reminding that the BRS leaders were luring the BJP leaders to join the BRS party, he said all those leaders who joined BRS party would act as coverts and ultimately help BJP win the next elections, and cited recent incidents of local BJP leaders joining the BRS party.
BJP district general secretary Nambiraju, Moospetmandal president Ravinder Goud, Addakalmandal president Rajender Reddy, CSikuntamandal president Dasaratha and others were present.