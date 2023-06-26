Bhadrachalam Govt PG College eyes autonomous status

Kothagudem: Bhadrachalam Government PG and Degree College, which has been offered undergraduate and graduate degrees to thousands of students from far-flung areas for the past 43 years is set to reach a significant milestone in its impeccable journey.

It is moving towards autonomy

Along with Sathupalli and Palvonchacolleges from the combined Khammam district, it will be approaching the UGC soon to grant autonomy from the upcoming academic year, according to State Higher Education Commissioner Naveen Mittal.

The Khammam college has set about upgrading its standards and amenities in its bid for the prestigious consent. Speaking to The Hans India, Principal B Bhadraiah remarked that if the institution became autonomous, the agency’s pupils would benefit immensely from it. It would have freedom to commence courses that are in demand and take up development projects, too. PhD holders will hold 80% of the teaching positions authorised for the college. Apart from quality education, the college would also be in a positionto offer certificate programmes in important subjects related to tourism and spirituality industries in the nearby regions.

He stated that the college had been endowed with NAC B** grading since 2007. According to him, the college received the highest ranking among all degree-granting institutions, and 300 students enrol in undergraduate and graduate programmes every year.

According to Bhadraiah, the college was well-qualified to be granted autonomy. He informed that 32 teaching positions had been approved, with the exception of the Principal, Librarian, and Physical Director positions. After the college becomes independent, the governing council would be formed and given the authority to create annual test papers for UG and PG courses and conduct exams.