Bhadrachalam: Lord Rama temple sees heavy rush
Bhadrachalam : A heavy rush of devotees was witnessed at the Lord Ram temple here on Sunday. Due to holidays in row, the devotees came from neighbouring states and districts.
In the early hours of Sunday, the temple premises were a chock-a-block with the devotees. All the queue lines were thronging with them. It three hours for the darshan of deities in the main temple.
The temple authorities arranged special queue lines for the devotees for free darshan. A special abhishekam was conducted by the priests to the main temple early on Sunday, before allowing devotees to have the darshan. During the day, the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita was conducted colourfully at Beda mandapam on the temple premises. A good number of couple of devotees participated the programme.