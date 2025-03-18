Bhadradri’s new app brings devotees closer

The Lord Rama temple has set a precedent across the country, combining tradition with technology. Currently, the app contains comprehensive details on temple services, historical significance, nearby attractions, transport facilities, and online bookings. Devotees can now access digital services, QR code-based offerings, and e-ticketing systems

Khammam: In a major step towards modernisation, Bhadradri’s Sri Seetharamachandra Swamy Devasthanam has become the first temple in the State to fully integrate digital services, including a mobile app, barcoding, and online services for devotees. The ‘Bhadrachalam Temple’ app developed by Rameshan Athreya Infotech Systems, was officially launched by Executive Officer (EO) L Ramadevi as part of the Sri Rama Pattabhishekam and Sita Jayanti celebrations.

The app offers comprehensive details on temple services, historical significance, nearby attractions, transport facilities, and online bookings. Devotees can now access digital services, QR code-based offerings, and e-ticketing systems for a seamless darshan experience. The temple has also introduced barcoding for Annaprasadam distribution to ensure transparency.

With these advancements, Bhadradri temple has set a precedent for temples across the country, combining tradition with technology to improve accessibility and service efficiency. The app is poised as a boon for Rama devotees who flock to Bhadradri not only from the two Telugu States but also from across the country and abroad. With a few weeks for Ram Navami, this app comes as a welcome move for devotees abroad who can enjoy the darshan of their Lord from anywhere in the world.

Additionally, barcoding has been introduced for clothing sales, ensuring that garments are sold at temple-approved prices.

The digitalization efforts have also enhanced VIP darshan experiences while boosting the temple’s revenue.