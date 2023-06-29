Bhatti to conclude his march on July 2

Khammam: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s People’s March padayatra reached his home district of Khammam on Wednesday evening. It completed 1,221 km, passed through 600 villages in 36 Assembly constituencies in 105 days. It has greatly boosted the morale of the party rank and file.

The yatra which began on March 16 at Pippiri in Adilabad will end at Khammam on July 2. During his walkathon, he focused on the problems caused by the Dharani portal and the unresolved podu land issue. He repeatedly called the Dharani portal affair as the biggest land scam in the country.

He said on the occasion that, “I undertook the padayatra as the BRS government failed to live up to the expectations of the people as regards water, funds and jobs in the newly secured state. The BRS leaders who did not care to complete projects should apologise to the people. The projects constructed during the Congress rule are irrigating lakhs of acres. The state government has utterly failed to build house and is shamelessly criticising”.

A number of the leaders led by the party district president Puvvala Durga Prasad, TPCC member Rayala Nageswara Rao, city convener Mahamood Javeed and others welcomed him grandly to the home district. The padayatra will be conducted in the district for three days, informed Rao and Javeed. Bhatti would unveil a pylon at Maddulapalli village in Palair constituency on July 30.