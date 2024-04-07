Bhongir: Serious infighting mars Cong’s election campaign

Bhongir : Asthe countdown to the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana narrows to 37 days, the Congress in Bhongir finds itself in disarray, with campaign strategies yet to take off and internal discord clouding the party’s prospects.

A notable aspect of this discord is the strategic realignment of key leaders, who are discontent with the allocation of the Bhongir MP ticket. In contrast, BJP’s candidate Boora Narsaiah Goud and BRS’s Kyama Mallesh are actively advancing their campaigns, capitalising on the delayed momentum within Congress.

Although it has been ten days since Chamala Kirankumar Reddy was finalised as the Congress candidate, he has not shared a common platform with the party leaders so far. What’s more? Former Bhongir MP and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s significant absence from Bhongir has raised many eyebrows. He hasn’t visited the town even once.



Meanwhile, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, previously in charge of Bhongir Parliament Constituency elections, is now limited to the Munugodu Assembly segment.



There is criticism that there is a lack of coordination among the party leaders in the matter of organising people for the Tukkuguda public meeting, which was held on Saturday. Despite the strength of the party, disunity and lack of reconciliation has created confusion in the party ranks.



Chamala Kirankumar Reddy, who is known to be close to CM Revanth Reddy, has limited contacts in Bhongir constituency. It seems that he has put the responsibility of his victory on the local MLAs.



Meanwhile, Kiran Kumar Reddy met ruling party’s six MLAs and Jangaon Constituency In-charge to cooperate with him after the ticket was confirmed to him.



The absence of preparatory meetings at various organisational levels, including the DCC president’s detachment from crucial party programmes, highlights a deeper disconnect within Congress in Bhongir. Preparatory meetings have not started at the level of Parliament Constituency and Assembly segments. However, the MP candidate is optimistic about his victory.



It seems that he is confident that every polling booth has a cadre, party MLAs are also present, and they themselves will take care of the responsibility of his victory in the election.



Meanwhile, MP candidate Kiran Kumar Reddy remains optimistic, citing strong cadre support in key constituencies like Tungaturthi and Nakrekal.



Amidst these complexities, the disunity among leaders regarding mobilisation for public meetings like the one in Tukkuguda further exposes operational gaps.



In a press conference on Friday, MLA Kumbham Anilkumar Reddy and Municipal Chairman Pothamshetty Venkateshwarlu had addressed mobilisation efforts, highlighting the absence of key leaders and delegates from such critical discussions; PCC delegates, municipal councillors and key leaders did not take part in that media conference. Moreover, DCC president Andem Sanjeeva Reddy has also been staying away from party programmes in Bhuvanagiri for some time now, ever since he did not get the ticket for Bhongir MP seat.

