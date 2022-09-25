BJP for CBI probe into murder case

Khammam: The police investigation into the TRS leader Tammineni Krishnaiah's murder case is not being done in a proper manner, alleged BJP state legal cell convener Anthony Reddy. He led a team of BJP lawyers who visited Krishnaiah's family at Teldarupalli village in Khammam Rural mandal in the district on Sunday. They paid homage to the portrait of Krishnaiah and interacted with the family members.

Speaking to the media, Anthony Reddy complained that the police did not take the accused in the case, Yallampally Nagaiah and Tammineni Koteshwara Rao, who surrendered in the court, into custody for questioning even as three weeks passed since their surrender.

Krishnaiah's family wanted the case to be handed over to an independent body. The BJP lawyers team would demand a CBI inquiry into the murder case, he said.

A report on the case would be submitted to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Anthony Reddy said. He alleged that some political leaders were trying to weaken the case. Krishnaiah's family members were advised to approach the CBI and Union Home Minister, seeking their intervention in the case, he added.

BJP district chief Galla Satyanaranayana and other were present.