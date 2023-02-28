BJP takes out rally, seeks justice for Preethi's family

A number of BJP leaders led by the party district Parliamentary in-charge Numburi Ramalingeswara Rao staged a huge protest against the death of 26-year old Dharavath Preethi a first-year PG medical student.





The leaders along with girl students took out a rally with raised slogans against the BRS government.They demanded to the government, take responsibility for the death and do justice to her family. Demanded an ex gratia Rs 5 crore and a government job for one of the family members. Namuburi demanded a call inquiry into the incident by a sitting judge.He demanded immediate punish Dr Saif who was accused and filed on PD act against him.He said the party was not going to leave the matter till justice was done.



He said the incident is the best example, of how did BRS government paying interest in women in the State.He said, in the last nine years the KCR government failed to give protection to women. District leaders Naidu Raghava Rao, Sudarshan Mishra, SekahrRahmathulla, J Naresh, A Naga Swamy, Kishore and students participated in the protest rally.



