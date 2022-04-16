BJP targets government over death of activist

Khammam: The Khammam police beefed up heavy security at Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar's Camp Office and at the TRS office in the town after an activist of BJP died while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. A man identified as Samieni Sai Ganesh who was very active as the BJP district Majdur cell president in Khammam attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on April 14.

He died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment at Hyderabad in a hospital. After Sai Ganeshattempted suicide he was rushed to Khammam government hospital but when his health got deteriorated, Sai Ganesh was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. Hearing the news of Sai Ganesh's death, many BJP leaders, activists and workers rushed to the hospital and staged a dharna against the government alleging that TRS party was responsible for Sai Ganesh death.

Addressing the protesters, district BJP president Galla Satyanarayana alleged that Sai Ganesh took the extreme step due to harassment by the police. He said that around 16 illegal and rowdy sheeter cases were filed against Sai Ganesh.He alleged that the police in Khammam are working like agents of TRS party leaders and harassing the workers and activists of opposition parties. Responding to the incident, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on the TRS government over the death of Sai Ganesh. He said that the TRS party leaders with the help of police had field 16 illegal case against Sai Ganesh. He said that the TRS party leaders were frightened by the way how the BJP workers and activists were working to expose the corruptions by the MLAs and Ministers.

Similarly, Nizamabad MP Arvind took to his Social media platforms and slammed the TRS government over death of BJP activist. He said that the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not like the way our activists working and exposing the corruption by the Ministers and MLAs. He said Sai Ganesh was charged with illegal cases by police. He recalled that Sai Ganesh has just expressed his views on corrupted government under the Minister Puivvada Ajay Kumar. The Minister had taken the police help to file illegal cases against Sai Ganesh to harass him. He said that Sai Ganesh could not tolerate the illegal cases and harassment by the police and hence attempted suicide. The police have asked the hospital officials to shift Sai Ganesh dead for the post-mortem.