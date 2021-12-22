BJP, TRS ignoring plights of farmers, flays Bhatti Vikramarka

Khammam: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday trained his guns against the TRS and BJP government over the anti-farmers policies. The CLP leader participated in a party meeting at Mudigonda in the district. He was received by the party leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Bhatti expressed anger on the TRS and BJP government over anti-farmers' policies. He said that both the governments at the Centre and in the State had failed to implement welfare schemes for the farmers.

He said that both the BJP and TRS are playing drama politics over the procurement of paddy and are indulging in blame game.

Bhatti also said that the Congress party had strongly opposed the new farm bills and were supporting the farmers. The BJP government at the Centre had to repeal the three farm laws after the Congress party pressurised the government under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

He alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family members are only working for political gains. He informed that in last seven years the KCR government did not provide water to single acre. "I fought for the welfare of Dalit people in Assembly after which CM KCR announced Dalit Bandhu Scheme for the Dalit people".

DCC President Puvvada Durga Prasad, Former MLC P Nageswara Rao, Rayala Nageswara Rao, Sowjanya, B Babu , V Srinivas and other leaders participated in the programme.