BJP victory a slap in the face of TRS: Galla Satyanarayana

Khammam: The victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Dubbaka Assembly by-poll is a slap in the face of the TRS, stated BJP district chief Galla Satyanarayana.

On Tuesday, the party ranks in Khammam celebrated the BJP candidate's victory in Dubbaka by-election. Satyanarayana, who led the celebrations, stated that party candidate Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao' victory over TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha was a historic one.

'The election result clearly indicates the increasing strength of BJP in Telangana and the voters in Dubbaka taught a fitting lesson to the feudal-minded TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, who often insults Opposition parties and their leaders,' he noted.

Satyanarayana hoped that BJP would repeat Dubbaka by-election result in the upcoming Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal Graduates' MLC constituency election also. He called upon the party cadres to strive hard to strengthen the BJP in Khammam district and work for its victory in the MLC elections.

Later the party leaders

and workers fired crackers and distributed sweets to the people. BJP Kisan Morcha State

president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy and party leaders in

large numbers participated in the celebrations.