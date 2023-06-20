Bring down BRS government to bring people’s rule: Bhatti to people

Nalgonda: Senior Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka has called upon the Congress cadres to bring down the KCR government in Telangana to bring people’s rule.

Bhatti’s People’s March on its 96th day reached Nakrekal constituency on Monday. Constituency people and Congress ranks in large number welcomed Bhatti. Addressing a corner meeting at Tatikal village in Nakirekal mandal, Bhatti said BRS leaders are exploiting people’s wealth and KCR bankrupted the State by pledging four crore people and borrowed Rs five lakh crore.

He said the BRS government failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana and dashed the hopes of the parents who had given higher education to their children. The students and unemployed youth are roaming about the streets due to delay in job recruitments.

He said that the BRS government is neglecting the hardworking farmers and described the government as a middlemen government who is deceiving the farmers by imposing a cut of 12 kg per quintal in the name of talu and other meaningless reasons.

He said that during the 10 years of BRS rule, not a single job came to the house. Fee reimbursement for students is not been implemented. He stated that the poor are not getting houses. In the previous Congress government, pensions were given to two people in the house, but in TRS rule it is restricted to a single person. He said that the goals of Telangana are not being fulfilled due to the looting of the people’s wealth by the KCR who came to power and made elections a costly affair.

He assured that Congress will give Rs 5 lakh to build houses for the poor. Gas cylinder will be distributed to all the beneficiaries who have ration card for Rs 500. He further promised to provide Rs two lakh loan waiver to farmers and Rs 12,000 to the labourers.