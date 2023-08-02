Live
- PL Stock Report: Harsha Engineers International (HARSHA IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Muted result; foreign subsidiaries underperform - Accumulate
- Robust biz model key for startups’ success
- Yudha Bheri: Jagan destroyed irrigation sector, slams Naidu
- BJP demands explanation on state’s revenue
- ‘Jailer’ team coming with a new trend; team to unleash ‘Showcase’
- Vijay Deverakonda creates curiosity with his tweet
- Grim situation prevails in Krishna basin dams in state
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
- SIIMA announces nominations; ‘RRR’ gets highest in Telugu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surged, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
BRS leaders laud KCR, Puvvada for granting Rs 150cr for RCC wall along Munneru
They carried out palabhishekam of the CM and Minister
Khammam: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the Minister of Transportation Puvvada Ajay Kumar were praised by BRS cadres and leaders for the approval of Rs 150 crore for an RCC wall along the river Munneru in Khammam on Tuesday.
They performed ‘Palabhishekam’ to photos of the Chief Minister and Ajay Kumar at Bathukamma Ghat beside the river.
They said that the government’s decision was fulfilled by the will of the Munneru catchment area’s Khammam residents. They also said that several political parties have in the past used the locals for years solely as a vote bank without ever caring to fix the Munneru floods issue.
SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, BRS city president P Nagaraju and senior leader Gundala Krishna attended the event.