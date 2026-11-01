SBIT unveils advanced printing machine

Khammam: The Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) has introduced an advanced printing machine on its campus.Speaking at the inauguration of the machine on Saturday, college chairman Gundala Krishna said the facility was introduced keeping in view daily academic requirements of students, including printing of notebooks, textbooks, hall tickets and other educational documents.

He urged students to make effective use of the facility.

College Secretary and Correspondent Dr G. Dhatri said the machine, named ‘Early Prints’, operates on cloud computing.Vice-Chairman K. Srichaitanya explained that students could obtain printouts by simply scanning a QR code and uploading their documents.