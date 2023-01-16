BRS meeting will create history in national politics

Khammam: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi party's public meeting in Khammam is going to create a history in the national politics, stated Health Minister T Harish Rao.

Public was being mobilised from 13 Assembly constituencies for the public meeting which would be attended by Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala, Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi and Bhagwant Mann of Punjab besides former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and will be addressed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he said. Speaking to the media along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Monday, Harish Rao said that legislators and the party leaders were made in-charges for each constituency for public mobilisation.

The first meeting after the TRS formation was held in Karimnagar and now after the TRS becoming BRS the first meeting was being held in Khammam. The district played a vital role in Telangana statehood movement.

The public meeting, being attended by national parties' leaders, was going to change national politics. CPI state secretary K Sambasiva Rao and CPM state secretary T Veerabhadram would also attend the meeting, Harish Rao said

The meeting would be conducted on 100 acres of land while 20 parking lots were made available. The response from people was overwhelming and sufficient numbers of vehicles were not available for transporting the public, hence buses and other vehicles were being hired from neighbouring States, he informed.

Along with the chief guests, public representatives and leaders of Khammam district would be present on the stage. Chief Ministers and national leaders would reach Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

The three Chief Ministers and national leaders would hold talks with Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan during morning hours of Jan 18. After visiting Yadadri Temple they would reach Khammam in two helicopters.

After the inauguration of the new Collectorate the second phase of Kanti Velugu launching would take place. After the Chief Ministers having their lunch at the Collectorate, the public meeting would be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

There would be a special stage for artists and cultural programmes would be performed under the direction of MLA Rasamai Balakishan. BRS leaders from all over the State and AP would attend the meeting, Harish Rao informed.

MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Khammam district BRS president Tata Madhusudan, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, P Kaushik Reddy, MLAs Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Ramulu Naik and others were present.