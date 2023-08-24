BRS will sweep polls, says Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday that the opposition’s hopes of taking advantage on the announcement of the candidates list by BRS were dashed following a deft move by CM KCR.

Accompanied by Tungaturthi MLA Gadari Kishore, he exuded confidence that BRS would come to power for the third time. He claimed that everyone was happy with the list of BRS candidates announced by KCR for the upcoming assembly elections.

The minister said that the state was progressing on the path of development under the leadership of KCR. He claimed that there was no opposition to BRS in Telangana. He said that Congress and BJP cheated the country and the state for 75 years and KCR was the one who brought about real all-round development in the last nine years.

He felt Congress and BJP would find no candidates to contest in 119 seats in the state.He challenged opposition leaders, who were making comments against KCR, to contest against KCR.He described KCR as Bahubali, who won all the elections he contested, without any defeat in political life. He added that the BRS would sweep all 12 seats in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.