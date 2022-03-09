Celebration breaks out across Khammam

Khammam: TRS workers, unemployed youth and students celebrated the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's announcement to recruit more than 80,000 vacant jobs. Rejoiced with the Chief Minister's statement made in the Assembly on Wednesday, TRS leaders and youths across the erstwhile Khammam district celebrated the event by dancing and distributing sweets. Palabishekams were also performed to the portraits of Chandrashekhar Rao.

The unemployed who were waiting for the very day, broke into the celebrations across the district after the announcement. Many youth were seen dancing to the "Teen Mar drum beats and expressed their happiness on the announcement of mega recruitment drive.

TRS leaders burst crackers and distributed sweets and danced before the district party office and Minister Ajay's camp office in Khammam.

Expressing happiness over the announcement made by the CM, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar congratulated the district unemployed youth. He said the CM KCR is the visionary and he knows the people's welfare. The TRS government is committed to "Eelu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu". It was proved once again after the CM KCR's announcement of the mega job notification. He informed that around 2,656 job vacancies will be filled in the erstwhile khammam district and appealed to district people to utilise the opportunity.

He also condemned the opposition party leaders' comments on the TRS government. He alleged that after the announcement by the CM the opposition party leaders are silence.

TRS district party president and MLC Tata Madhusudhan said, "It is very happy moment in the State, the happiness is visible on every youth's face after the CM KCR's announcement of mega Job recruitment". He said the number of unemployed youth sacrificed for the separate State of Telangana, now their dreams are fulfilled.

Another TRS leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra said the CM KCR announced various schemes in the past like Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, Mahila Bandhu and now unemployed youth Bandhu. He appealed to the youth to utlise the job recruitment drive. He conveyed special thanks to CM KCR on announcement of recruitment. He said the TRS government is fulfilling all dreams of the people and all the promises that were made to the people by the TRS. He said it showed the CM KCR's commitment once again.