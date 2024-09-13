Central team wraps flood evaluation

Khammam: The six-person Central team, under the direction of adviser colonel KP Singh of the National Disaster Management Authority, concluded the two-day district tour on Thursday to evaluate the damage brought on by the recent rains and flash floods.

Two teams of three officials each, led by Central government representatives Mahesh Kumar, Shantinath Shivappa Kagi, SK Kushvaha, T. Nialkhanson, and Dr. Sashivardhan Reddy, visited the areas of Khammam city and its environs impacted by flooding.

One team went to Moti Nagar, Kalvoddu, Bokkalagadda, Prakash Nagar Munneru bridge area, and Rajiv Grihakalpa at Polepalli in Khammam rural mandal. The second team inspected the damage while visiting Danavaigudem, Tallampadu-Teldarupalli, Tanagampadu, and Khammam rural mandal, Prakash Nagar. Through a photo show, District Collector Muzammil Khan gave the Central team an explanation of the scale of the flood, its duration, and the specifics of the damage. K Surendra Mohan, the secretary for mines and geology, also went to the areas impacted by flooding.

According to Colonel Singh, the crew saw the flood devastation firsthand at the field level and also through the photo display, which amply demonstrated the extent of the destruction. He added the Central government would receive a comprehensive report on the loss for further action.

The team was joined by Municipal Commissioner Akhilesh Agastya, trainee assistant Collector Mrinal Shrestha, RDOs G Ganesh and Rajender, and representatives from multiple

departments.