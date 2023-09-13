Chaos at Cong’s prep meeting in Khammam

Khammam: The important meeting regarding Congress Working Committee jamboree became the battle ground for the supporters of former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka here on Tuesday.

The meeting was called at the district Congress party headquarters to discuss the preparation for the CWC meeting to be held in Hyderabad. After the CWC meeting, the Congress party is preparing to hold a prestigious public meeting with its leader Sonia Gandhi.

Election Observer and Maharashtra working president Arif Nazim Khanahi and Congress senior leader V Hanumath Rao, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramaka, former MP Renuka Chaudhary, Ponuleti Srinivasa Reddy attended the meeting and discussed arrangments of CWC and party leader Sonia Gandhi’s public meeting.

While the meeting was going on the supporters of Bhatti raised slogans demanding justice to the senior leaders who have been working for a long time in the party. They also demanded that the senior leaders should be given preference in allotting seats. This followed a heated argument between the supporters of Bhatti and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy who had joined the Congress party recently.

The senior Congress leaders who had gathered to discuss the party programme, seeing the chaos came out from the meeting.