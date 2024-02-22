Live
- Several YSRCP leaders join TDP in Dharmavaram
- MP Poonamben Maadam bids farewell to Rambhakts by flagging off Aastha Train
- Calcutta HC grants bail to scribe arrested from Sandeshkhali, raps police for being hyper-active
- Former minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy flays YSRCP govt.
- 'Aim for global leadership', PM Modi hails Amul's contribution
- Greece sees India playing a key role in world peace and security
- Vijay Deverakonda Comments on Fan Video, Promises Meet-Up for 90% in Exams
- Investors to go ahead with Friday meet to oust Byju’s CEO amid court order
- Bolla Brahmanaidu participates in Volunteer Vandanam in Vinukonda
- Salem-based college students power ISRO’s new INSAT-3DS with precision equipment
Just In
Chilukur: Crops begin to wither away in Feb itself
Farmers depend on water tankers, losing thousands to prevent plants from wilting in heat
Chilukur (Kodad Constituency) : Wells and boreholes are drying up and paddy fields are drying up as a scorching summer has already set in. Farmers are being forced to take resort to water tankers to protect their crops.
A stark example is witnessed in Dudiya Thanda village of Chilukur mandal of Kodad constituency which is being represented by the wife of irrigation minister Nalamada Uttamkumar Reddy , N Padmavathi.
A farmer Hatiiya, who has a 3 acre farm on the outskirts of Dudiyathanda village, rues that his well has dried up and there is not enough water for at least 20 kuntas of land. Paid to see the fields drying up in front of his eyes, he fetches water through tankers to irrigate the field. He has already called in tankers thrice to bring water from Kodad pond which is 10 km away. He says he incurred an expenditure of Rs 10,000 so far. Like Hatiya, several farmers are at a loss as the crops are withering away. Only few of them can afford to contract water tankers.