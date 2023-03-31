CM KCR keeps off lord Rama wedding for 7th time

Khammam: Leaving the devotees disappointed, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has skipped the wedding of Lord Rama with His Consort Seetha at Bhadrachlam for the seventh time. He is the only Chief Minister successively breaking the age-old custom of the state head personally presenting Pattu Vastralu (silk clothes) and Mutyala Talambralu at the celestial wedding. except two occasions. Since the tradition of performing the Kalyayambegan at Bhadrachalam, even the ministers in the Tanisha regime followed the tradition.



The historical temple of Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy well-known as Ayodhyaof the South attracts a large number of devotees throughout the year and, especially on Sri Rama Navami when the divine wedding programme is conducted.

The temple mainly conducts two events grandly every year: The annual Bramotsavalu and MukkotiUtsavalu.

During the Bramotsavalu (Sri Rama Navami celebrations), the celestial wedding as well as the coronation of the Lord are celebrated on consecutive days, at Mithila Stadium amidst a huge number of devotees. The wedding ceremony takes place in the month of March or April. It was first organized by the great devotee of Lord, Bhakta Ramadasu who built the temple.Tana Shah of Qutb Shahi dynasty started the tradition of the government representatives presenting silk clothes and Talambralu to the deities.

KCR took part in the programme only in 2015 and 2016. He has since been skipping the programme for reasons known to him only. This has left the devotees anguished every year.

Endowment Minister AIndrakaran Reddy and his wife for the seventh time offered silk clothes and Muthyalatalambralu on behalf of state government this year, too.