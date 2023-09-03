Companies shower job offers on 10K aspirants at placement mela

Mahbubnagar: A mega job mela was organised at Shilparamam in Mahbubnagar on Saturday, wherein 105 companies participated and offered 10,000 jobs on a single day.

Addressing the aspirants after inaugurating the job mela, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said, it is a matter of pride that today Mahbubnagar district has developed from the stage where the people were going out in search of jobs, to the stage where big companies are coming here to recruit professional and skilled workforce from the district.

“It gives immense pleasure to inform you that more than 10,000 youth have got job offers provided by 105 companies on a single day. Earlier last month also 12 IT companies had come to Mahbubnagar and recruited 650 youth from the district,” the Minister said.

“Next year also we are planning to conduct another big job mela where in leading lithium ion battery maker Amara Raja company alone will provide jobs to 10,000 candidates from the district,” observed the Excise Minister.

Adding further, Srinivas Goud suggested the youth to take up the jobs whenever they get an opportunity irrespective of private or government sector and get settled down early so as to have a bright future career.

He also informed that government can provide jobs to only 2 per cent of population and it is impossible to create government jobs to each and every educated individual and therefore he urged the youth not to waste time waiting for government jobs and join the job and settle down early.

“So far, 18 job melas have been organised by the State Youth Services department and 35,000 people have been given jobs in Telangana. Earlier, people from Mahbubnagar district used to migrate to other cities in search of livelihood as there were no major industries for providing employment to the youth.

However, during the past 9 years Telangana government set up an IT Park in 400 acres, a food park has been set up at Hanwada and the largest eco-park has been set up in 2,097 acres offering jobs to youth in IT, Agriculture and Tourism sectors,” said the Minister.

To boost more employment opportunities in the district, the Excise Minister also urged the director of the state’s Youth Services department and district Collectors to organise special training programmes for women and provide them with opportunities to set up industries and identify entrepreneurs and take steps to set up small scale industries, which would further generate more job opportunities in the district.

Vasam Venkateswarlu, Director, State Youth Services Department, District Collector G Ravi Nayak, District SP K. Narasimha, District Library Association President Rajeshwar Goud, Revenue Additional Collector S. Mohana Rao, Local Bodies in-charge Additional Collector Yadaiah, Municipal Chairman K.C. Narsimhulu, Market Committee Vice-President Giridhar Reddy, other public representatives and officials were present on the occasion.