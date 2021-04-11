Confident on winning mayor seat: Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy

Khammam: Every worker and leaders should strive for party's development and victory in Municipal Corporation elections stated former MLC, BJP National Co incharge Tamil Nadu State Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy. He participated in the Municipal elections' coordination meeting conducted by the district committee presided by the district President Galla Satyanrayana at Khammam town as a chief guest on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion Sudhakar Reddy said, BJP will win all the corporations and get the mayor seat. He said, the people across the country expressed happiness under the regime of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP will get the Mayor seat, the Khammam will be a developed model town under the uses of the Central government funds.

He also expressed anger on the TRS government and said, the TRS government cheated people in the State. corruption was witnessed in all the departments he added.

Sudakar Reddy demanded that the State government should conduct a thorough Vigilance Enquiry on various contract works, done by benami contractors, and alleged that Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, is misusing the official machinery. He said, the TRS government is using the police force and troubling the BJP leaders and workers in the district.

Earlier in the programme, Sudharkar Reddy conducted a pledge with all the party workers and leaders striving for the development of the party and victory in Municipal elections.

BJP Corporation elections in charge Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, Minister Srinivas, Bangaru Sruthi, Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, Satyanarayana, Yerneni Rama Rao, Srinivas Rao, Devaki Vasudeva Rao and others participated in the meeting.