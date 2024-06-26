Live
Just In
Cong took satanic pleasure implementing ‘Emergency’: BJP
“No matter how many years pass, the nation of India will not forgive the consequences of the Emergency imposed by the Congress government under the leadership of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi,” commented BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapally Sridhar Reddy.
Khammam: “No matter how many years pass, the nation of India will not forgive the consequences of the Emergency imposed by the Congress government under the leadership of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi,” commented BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapally Sridhar Reddy.
In a meeting held at the BJP camp office on the Khammam Rural Warangal Cross Road as part of the activities organised by the BJP National Party on the call of the National Party on Tuesday, he said that thousands of democratic activists and nationalists had been illegally arrested and jailed across the country due to Indira Gandhi’s arrogant decision.
He alleged that many nationalists and democrats were subjected to violence due to the Emergency imposed by the then Congress government. Reddy commented that the nationalists who fought against the Emergency were an inspiration of today’s generation. He stated that Darapuneni Koteswara Rao was in Warangal Central Jail for 18 months because of many illegal arrests of Janasang RSS workers from the joint Khammam district.
Senior BJP leaders Duddukuri Venkateswara Rao alias Srinivasa Sharma Sankaram Babu, who were illegally arrested during emergency from the joint Khammam district, participated in this meeting and recalled their experiences for opposing the Emergency.
They claimed that the Congress government took satanic pleasure by undermining democracy and illegally arresting nationalists and democrats.
Later, Srinivasa Sharma Sankaram Babu was honoured by the BJP leaders and activists.