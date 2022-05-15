Congress, BJP have no right to speak on farmers' issues: Gangula Kamalakar

Khammam: Minister for BC and Civil supplies Gangula Kamalakar on Saturday came down heavily on both the opposition parties BJP and Congress over their comments on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and IT Minister KT Ramarao

Addressing the media at Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar's camp office, Gangula Kamalakar informed that the paddy procurement is underway smoothly in the State adding that nearly 17 lakhs metric tonnes of paddy was procured in the State so far.

He said that the farmers are happy with the decision taken by CM KCR on paddy procurements and added that there is no scarcity for gunny bags in the State. He said around 5 crores of gunny bags are available.

Gangula informed that around 45,000 metric tonnes of paddy was procured in Khammam district from 374 IKP centres set up in the district. He stated that BC department are planning to provide coaching for Group-1 and Group-2 jobs and has setup BC study circles across the State. Referring to Union Homec Minister Amit Shah' visit to Telangana, Gangula questioned as to how Amit shah could visit the State even after denying farmers' appeal to procure paddy. He stated that the Union Home Minister has no moral rights to speak on behalf of the farmers or on their issues. He stated that the NDA government had failed to implement farmers' welfare schemes in the country and added that farmers are suffering heavy losses under the NDA regime and its anti-farmers' policies.

Targeting the Congress party's Rythu declaration meeting held by the AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi at Warangal, Gangula suggested Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy to implement their Rythu declaration in Congress-ruled states such as Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. He added that Congress leaders have no moral rights to comment on farmers issues.

The Minister recalled that many famrers committed suicide under the UPA regime. He demanded the Congress party to implement Rythu declaration in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.