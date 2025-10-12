Cong’s ‘Vote Chori’ campaign comes to Khammam district

Khammam: Ina sharp escalation of its protest against the alleged voter data manipulation across the country, the Congress party launched a constituency-wide signature campaign in Khammam, demanding action against what it termed as ‘systematic voter theft’ and blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for it.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who addressed a broad-based party meeting at the camp office on Saturday, accused the BJP of undermining the Constitution and democratic institutions for political gain. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah came to power through ‘stolen votes,’ and called upon party workers to take the issue to the people.

“This is no longer just about elections; it’s about protecting the soul of Indian democracy. The BJP’s actions are in blatant violation of the Constitution, and we must resist through a people’s movement,” Rao said, invoking the recent call to action by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The signature campaign is expected to span all mandals and municipal divisions in the constituency over the coming weeks, with Congress cadres mobilizing public support through awareness drives, local meetings, and community outreach.

Following the directives from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), Rao urged party workers to go door-to-door across the Khammam constituency and gather signatures in support of the campaign against voter fraud.

“To elect leaders of our choice, we must first protect the institutions that safeguard our democracy,” Rao stated.