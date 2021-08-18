Dengue, malaria on rise in Khammam district

Khammam: After Covid second wave fear, now seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria are terrorising the people of Khammam district. Though several numbers of people are suffering from malaria and dengue and admitted in government and private hospitals, the officials of health department ere announcing cases in double digits only.



According to unofficial sources, as many as 70 persons died of dengue in the erstwhile Khammam district. Many dengue cases are being registered in the district. According to officials, 136 cases were registered in January this year. Dengue cases were witnessed in the main division of Kalluru, which is the border area of Andhra Pradesh.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Sireesha informed that only 35 dengue cases and 100 malaria cases were registered in the agency district of Bhadrachalam from January. Highest number of malaria cases were registered in June and July months in the district, she added. Nearly 412 health camps were setup in various mandals in the district, she informed.

Dr Siressha said that they were taking all measures and organising medical camps in all the mandal to prevent seasonal diseases. She added that they were conducting Dry Day in villages every day.

On the other hand, all private and government hospitals witnessing heavy patients' rush. Normally, rural people would go to rural medical practitioners (RMP) for treatment and they will recommend the patients to private hospitals for better treatment. Due

A villager K Ranga Raju observed that lack of proper sanitisation in villages lead to seasonal diseases. He alleged that the panchayat staff failed to conduct Dry Day programme in every village and there was no fogging and cleaning sewages in villages.