Devotees made to wait 6 hours for MLA’s visit at Umamaheshwar temple

Nagarkurnool: The Umamaheshwar temple, located in Achampet Mandal, is a renowned pilgrimage site in the district, and devotees regularly throng the temple on Mondays. However, this Monday, devotees were met with immense disappointment. As they approached the temple, located atop a hill, they were halted by police officers who claimed that an MLA was arriving and stopped them for over six hours.

Devotees were inconvenienced, enduring the harsh sun and facing severe discomfort due to the delay. They expressed frustration, stating that the police’s actions were unnecessary and disruptive, as they had not been informed about any such arrangement. They questioned the police, asserting that it was not reasonable to delay them for the sake of an MLA’s visit.

When contacted, the police authorities tried to justify the action, claiming it had only lasted for a short time. However, devotees continued to complain that they had been forced to wait from 8 am until 2 pm, without any clarity on the situation.

In addition, hundreds of vehicles, including those for vehicle pooja, were stuck, with many devotees and their families unable to endure the heat, further escalating the situation.

Anger and frustration grew as both the temple administration and police received criticism for their handling of the matter. Devotees intensely questioned the police about the over six-hour wait, and some even reported that their phones were confiscated by the officers, further exacerbating their distress.

The devotees have urged the local MLA to ensure that such an incident does not happen again in the future.