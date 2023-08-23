Dissent singes BRS in Nalgonda district

Nalgonda: Group politics in BRS may hamper the winning chances of party candidates in Devarakonda and Nakrekal constituencies as the dissidents are openly criticising the party’s decision giving tickets to the sitting MLAs.

Dissident leaders in these constituencies have come out in open and have been expressing their agony openly after BRS chief KCR announced to give party tickets to sitting MLAs Ravindra Kumar and Chirumarthi Lingaiah.

On Tuesday, around 200 BRS leaders of the Devarakonda constituency organised a meeting at TTD Kalyana Mandapam under the leadership of Devarakonda Municipality chairman Allampalli Narasimha. The dissident leaders expressed their anguish over endorsing Ravindra Kumar’s candidature from the constituency. They said Ravindra Kumar besides being an MLA also holds the BRS district president post but he never cared for party leaders and cadres. They stated that Ravindra kumnar insulted the committed leaders on several occasions. They said that the party took the wrong decision and opined that instead of Ravindra Kumar, Vadtya Devender Naik was the best candidate and the party could have win easily if Naik was nominated for forthcoming elections.

They openly stated that they will not work for Ravindra Kumar in election campaign and added that they will take the final decision after holding another meeting with their followers at the constituency level.

It may be noted that both Devender Naik and Allampally Narsimha are strong followers of Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, whereas , Ravindra Kumar is the follower of Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy.

Meanwhile, former Nakrekal MLA and BRS leader Vemula Veeresham also expressed his displeasure with his close aides over declaration of sitting MLA Chirumarthi Lingiaiah’s name as party candidate from Nakrekal constituency in the forthcoming assembly elections.

It is also learned that Veeresham is planning to join the Congress in presence of party MP Rahul Gandhi in Delhi very soon. It is learnt that Veeresham is going to conduct a meeting with his followers in Nakrekal on Wednesday to explain his future course of action.

At the same time, BRS leader Kanmantha Reddy Shashidhar Reddy who expected the party ticket from Kodad Assembly seat and another leader, Pilli Ramaraju of Nalgonda are going to conduct meetings with their followers and supporters to take a decision on their political future.