Dr GV appointed as BJP state Council member

Khammam: Noted doctor, social activist, and BC leader Dr Gongura Venkateswarlu has been appointed as Telangana State BJP council member. Dr Venkateswarlu, well known as GV, was a student leader and worked for a number of organisations for the youth.

He has conducted a number of medical and public awareness camps in the villages. Speaking to the media, Dr GV expressed happiness and conveyed special thanks to party state president G Kishan Reddy, National Co Incharge Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, and other senior leaders of the party.

He said it was the best example that BJP recognises BC leaders and gives importance to them in the party.