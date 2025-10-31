Durishetty inspects rehabilitation centres

Khammam: District Collector inspected the Munneru flood flow at Kalvoddu in Khammam on Thursday during which he noted that the river is flowing at about 25 ft following the issuance of the third flood warning.

He visited the Nayabazar School and Nayabazar Junior College rehabilitation centres to review the facilities, food quality, and ongoing health camps. Durishetty interacted with the evacuees to understand their needs and instructed officials to ensure comfortable accommodation and adequate facilities, especially for children, elderly people, and women.

Speaking to the media, the Collector said that due to continuous rains in the upper catchment area, the Munneru River is swelling rapidly, and all departments have been put on high alert. Emergency response systems are in place to act immediately in case of any unforeseen situation.

He also advised citizens to stay away from riverbanks and bridges as the water level continues to rise. For emergency assistance, citizens can contact the District Control Room at 1077 or 9063211298 (toll-free).