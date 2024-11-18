Faculty allegedly rags 1st yr student at Govt Med College

Khammam: A faculty member who oversaw the Khammam Government Medical College’s anti-ragging committee is currently facing charges for harassing a first-year student who had come to him to voice concerns about harassment by the second-year students.

Sources claim that second-year students harassed a first-year medical student from Mulugu, in the former Warangal district. The first-year student was frequently made fun of for having a Chinese-looking hairdo.

Because he was unable to handle the pressure from his seniors, the student in question had his hair cut to look simpler. Assistant Professor Dr. Rahman, who is in charge of the college’s anti-ragging committee, became aware of the problem.

However, on November 12, Dr Rahman allegedly took the student to a hair salon and had his head shaved rather than disciplining the seniors for ragging him. Unable to take the insult, the student reported against the staff member to the college principal on Nov 13.

A committee was established to look into the occurrence after Principal Dr S Rajeswarara Rao took the issue to the attention of the Director of Medical Education. According to sources, Dr Rahman was removed from the anti-ragging committee and might face more consequences after the submission of a report.