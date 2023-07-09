  • Menu
Falaknuma train fire mishap: Clues team inspects charred bogies in Bibinagar

Bhongir: The Clues team has entered the field to determine the cause of the Falaknuma Express train fire mishap. A team of 12 members from Delhi...

Bhongir: The Clues team has entered the field to determine the cause of the Falaknuma Express train fire mishap. A team of 12 members from Delhi inspected four fully burnt coaches parked at Bibinagar railway station. Members of the CLUES team comprising of technical experts including forensics and railways thoroughly examined the bogies and investigated the reasons for the fire. The Clues team has preliminarily confirmed that the fire originated from the S4 bogie washroom. It is believed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

However, the Railway Police said that the Clues team will investigate whether it was by burning a cigarette or by short circuit or sedition. Guntur Railway Division officials also inspected the bogies.

