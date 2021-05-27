First Covid ward for children opened in Khammam

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated first Covid ward for children in the State at Khammmam Government Hospital on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ajay said that alarmed by possibility of Covid third wave, they have setup 40-bedded Covid ward for children at the hospital, which is the first Covid ward for children across the State. He lauded the services of Khammam Government Hospital staff, especially those serving Covid patients.

Stating that the hospital was upgraded to 550-bed hospital already, he said the government has been giving good support for the health services in the State and sanctioning more funds for agency villages. The government had sanctioned medical college for Kothagudem district and gave permission to 18 private hospitals to provide treatment for Covid patients in the district.

The Minister informed that 300-beds with oxygen facility, 35 ventilators, five HFC,10 CPAPs, 30 multi parameters, 10 cardiology units,10 nephrology units,13Kl liquid plants and central oxygen facility was set up in the main hospital.

All the government hospitals in Sathupalli, Madhira, Penuballi and other areas in the district have oxygen and Remdesivir injections stock for Covid patients. He informed that the ongoing door-to-door fever survey had surveyed about eight lakh houses in the district and the health staff distributed kits for those, who have corona symptoms, and told them to remain in home isolation.

District Collector RV Karnan, Mayor P Neeraja, ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Deputy Mayor Fathima, District Medical & Health Officer Dr Malathi, Khammam Government Superintendent Hospital Dr Vekateswarlu, RMO Dr B Srinivas Rao and others were present on the occasion.