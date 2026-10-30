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Four arrested for ex-sarpanch’s murder
In Short
Advanced forensic analysis and technical evidence help police crack case
Khammam: The police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of former Patharlapadu sarpanch Samineni Ramarao, 72, who was killed in a shed adjacent to his house in Chinthakani mandal in the early hours of October 31, 2025. Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt disclosed the details at a press conference on Thursday. He appreciated the police officers and investigation team for solving the case through coordinated efforts involving forensic evidence and advanced technical analysis.
“Police examined the crime scene with the assistance of the Clues Team and the Forensic Science Team. Investigators collected physical evidence, including a knife cover, footwear, suspected footprints, a piece of red-coloured cloth and a piece of white cloth with black stripes. The injuries on the deceased’s body, the condition of the crime scene and witness statements were also examined,” shared Dutt.
During the investigation, police obtained court permission to conduct polygraph examinations on 24 persons whose names had emerged during the inquiry. Six suspects voluntarily consented to undergo the tests, which were conducted in January 2026 at the Forensic Laboratory in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The reports were analysed alongside other evidence, providing investigators with relevant leads. Police also sought assistance from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat. A six-member expert team visited Khammam and conducted forensic analysis. Its findings were examined along with other evidence gathered during the investigation.
Based on the analysis of physical and technical evidence, police arrested four accused: Bodapatla Srinivasa Rao alias Mental Srinu, 34, a mason; Nukala Lingaiah, 43, an agriculturist; Mallarapu Lakshmaiah, 24, a painter; and Karlapudi Uday Kumar alias Rukman Kumar, 39, who is engaged in painting work. All four are residents of Teldarupalli village in Khammam Rural mandal.
Police seized two knives allegedly used in the offence and four mobile phones allegedly used by the accused during reconnaissance.
The investigation was supervised by Wyra Assistant Commissioner of Police S. Sarangapani. Wyra Circle Inspector Y. Venkata Prasad was the investigating officer, assisted by Sub-Inspectors Veerendar and G. Naresh.
Commissioner Sunil Dutt appreciated the officers and personnel involved in the investigation and presented rewards to the team for its efforts in cracking the case.
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