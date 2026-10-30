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Coastal Security IGP inspects cyclone-hit boats
In Short
The IGP evaluates the extent of structural damage and reviews submerged vessel sites affected by gale-force winds and heavy tides
Visakhapatnam: Coastal Security Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gopinath Jetti visited Zero Jetty at Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on Thursday and inspected boats damaged by strong winds triggered by Cyclone Arnab.
He inspected the submerged boat areas in the harbour and assessed the damage caused by the cyclone.
During the visit, the IGP interacted with fishermen and explained the precautions to take during cyclones and severe weather conditions.
He stressed the need to strictly follow official storm warnings, take necessary safety measures, and protect fishing boats and equipment from potential damage.
The IGP cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea during adverse weather conditions and urged them to remain vigilant and follow instructions issued by the authorities and weather agencies to prevent loss of life and property.
Coastal Security Additional Superintendent of Police KV Ramana, DSP S Kiran Kumar, Inspector of Police S Ramesh, and representatives and members of fishermen’s associations participated in the visit.
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