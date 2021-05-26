Free cremation for Covid victims in Khammam

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has directed the municipal officials to conduct free cremation for those, who died of Covid-19. Along with Stambhadri Urban Development Authority Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, the Minister visited Ballepally Vaikuntha Dhamam here on Tuesday.

Ajay Kumar told the Commissioner that Khammam Municipal Corporation should provide firewood and other material needed for cremation free and not to charge even a rupee from the family of the deceased. He wanted the officials to make suitable arrangements so that family members of the deceased would not face any problems. He enquired about the number of cremations that took place at Vaikunta Dhamam and arrangements made for the purpose.

City Mayor P Neeraja, Deputy Mayor Shaik Fathima Zohara, corporators Kamartapu Murali, Karnati Krishna, Nagandla Koti and municipal staff were present on the occasion.