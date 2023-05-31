Gadwal: Compensation to SCs, STs in atrocity cases assured says Collector Valluri Kranti

Gadwal: District Collector Valluri Kranti stated on Tuesday that compensation has been given to the victims in cases where FIRs have been registered in SC, ST atrocity cases. Action will be taken in the pending cases. Compensation and other facilities will be provided to them by the government.

Addressing the SC, ST Caste monitoring committee and vigilance meeting along with SP Shrujana and other officials, she said the government was working hard to ensure protection of SC and ST communities in the district. She said 4,460 SC and ST students have applied for the pre-matric scholarships. The government will take steps to release the amounts.

Shrujana stated that her department was working hard to ensure justice for SCs and STs. She also said if there are cases against SCs and STs they will be registered. The police are working

hard to get justice for victims by identifying the attackers and nature of harassment. “Steps are being taken to ensure justice for SCs and STs through courts. The SP said measures have been taken to eliminate child labour in Gattu and KT Doddi mandals. Village-level meetings will be organised under the auspices of the task force to bring awareness among parents to send their children to school.

DSP Rangaswamy, SC welfare officer Swetha Priyadarshini, ED SC Corporation Ramesh Babu, district Agriculture officer Govind Nayak, Horticulture officer Akbar, DTDO Srinivas, public prosecutor Ram B and other officials attended the meeting.