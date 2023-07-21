Godavari in spate; first level warning issued

♦ Floodwater reaches west steps of Rama temple

♦ Officials set up control rooms, step up relief ops

♦ Discharge at Bhadrachalam set to reach 9 lakh cusecs

♦ People in low-lying areas alerted; admin on its toes

Kothagudem: Water level in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam in the district has been rising with upper catchment area receiving heavy rains for the past few days. The water level which was at 39.50 feet at 8 am has reached 44.5 feet at 7 pm, prompting officials to announce first warning level here on Thursday.

If the water level reaches 48 feet, it would trigger 2nd warning level and water level at 53 feet would mean final warning level, informed officials. Many streams are overflowing following the torrential rains in the erstwhile Khammam district.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar directed officials to take precautions in all mandals and immediately shift the people who are living low-lying areas in villages to safer places. He spoke to District Collector and SP from Hyderabad and enquired about the situation in the district.

Meanwhile, Collector Priyanka Ala told officials and the people living on the banks of Godavari to be alert in view of the rising water level in the river. Water discharge at Bhadrachalam is expected to reach 9 lakh cusecs, she said.

The Collector informed that control rooms have been set up at the Collectorate with emergency phone number 08744-241950, and at Bhadrachalam Sub Collector’s office (08743-232444). People can call the control rooms for emergency services.

She held a review meeting at Sub Collector office and ordered them not to leave headquarters until the flood recedes.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G also told the people to be alert as the streams and rivulets were overflowing. He cautioned the public against touching electric poles, and farmers to be cautious while operating irrigation pumps. In case of emergency people could dial 100 for assistance, he said.

On the other hand, floodwater reached the west steps of the temple and submerged Annadana Satram which is near Pushkar Ghats, and submerged the vista complex of temple, private shops set up on temple roads.

The officers of Taliperu project at Cherla lifted 24 gates and discharged 87,933 cusecs of water into the Godavari in the evening hours of Thursday. Governent Whip Reg Kantha Rao, Disttrict Collector Priyanka Ala monitored the situation and gave suggestions to officials. They were visited the flood-affected areas in Bhadrachalam.

A rainfall of 37.3 mm highest was recorded in Sitarampatnama village under Palavancha mandal Allapalli mandal 33.0 mm, Bhadrachalam 29.3, Chinchupalli 24.0, Kothagudem 24.0, Yellandhu 22.5, Maddukuru under Chandragonda 20.8, and Sujath Nagar 19.5 mm recorded rainfall, informed officials. In Khammam district, heavy rains lashed the entire district.

Coal production in SCCL opencast mines in Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manugur and Sathupalli was yet to resume due to inundation in the mines.