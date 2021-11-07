Government fails to hold ITDA meeting for tribals

Khammam: The tribal leaders urged the government to conduct government body meeting of ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Agency) which is conducted by the ITDA giving importance on discussing various developments and welfare in favour of tribal people.

The meeting is conducted regularly every three months as per the government norms but in ITDA Bhadrachalam, the last meeting was held on 13th of August in the year 2019.

Even after the completion of 26 months, the officers are not in a plan to hold the meeting.

The officers said that due to Covid outbreak, the meeting was not conducted in ITDA. Sources reveal that that the cases are very low that the government had held by-elections, municipal elections, public meetings and other festival were celebrated as well but why the government is not paying any interest on holding government body meeting?

Tribal leader P Veeraiah said that it is the right time for holding the meeting to discuss Podu land issues and various developments in tribal villages but the government is ignoring the plight of the tribal people.

He said that it is very shame on four tribal MLAs and One Tribal MP in the limits of ITDA Bhadrachalam, Pinapaka, Yellandhu, Aswarapet and Mahabubabad MP who were not questioning the government on the meeting so far. Their silence shows their negligence on the tribal people, he said.

He informed that according to norms of the government, the body meeting must be held in every three months to discuss on the tribal issues and to solve them. He also informed that before covid pandemic, the general body meeting was held once in a year but now it has been delayed by two years.

It shows how the TRS government showing interest on the tribal people development, he criticised.

Veeraiah stated that the meeting is very important for the tribal people on discussing the issues of health, education, agricultural, power and others. The MLAs, ZPTCs, MPTC under the ITDA Bhadrachalam limits used to attend the meeting and discussed the issues and question the officers on the developments and on the funds released, he informed.

He demanded the government to immediately hold the meeting for discussing Podu land issue and various development programmes for the tribal villages.