Gutha lashes out at Rahul, dubs him immature leader

Nalgonda: Reacting on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of BRS, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy stated it was ridiculous for him to come to Telangana and criticise CM KCR.

BJP came to power only because of the failure of Congress, he said, adding that leaders like Rahul Gandhi have a history of forgetting responsibility and going abroad when the country is in trouble.

Congress must answer why pension schemes are not being implemented in Congress-ruled states, he questioned. He said except power, the Congress party does not care about people’s welfare. Telangana state will be prosperous only under the rule of KCR.

He stated that everything in the Congress party is divided into groups, and the leaders of that party hug each other with knives. He said that everyone knows who is the B team of BJP.

He said that the top leaders of the Congress party never like unity of opposition parties and does not want to oust the BJP. There is no efficient leader in the Congress party. He ruled out the merging of BRS into BJP and added that rumours are politically motivated.