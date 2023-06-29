Hanwada BJP neta joins BRS

Mahabubnagar: A key BJP leader from Hanwada mandal, Nambi Venugopal Yadav, joined BRS on Wednesday in the presence of DrV Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise, Prohibition and Tourism.

Yadav who served as HanwadaBJP general secretary said he was attracted to the various development works taken up by the minister in the district. Speaking on the occasion, the minister hailed Chief Minister KCR for his vision towards for development and welfare of the people of Telangana. No state in India is implementing such welfare programmes as DalitaBandhu, RythuBandhu, Rythu Bheema, 24-hour free power, Kalyana Laxmi, ShaadiMubaarak, KCR Kits etc. Seeing all such good initiatives, many people were coming forward to join the party, the minister said. He assured that the party would recognise the services of workers who show discipline and dedication in abiding by the party principles and conducting its outreach.

Former Hanwada MPP Vadla Shekhar, single window vice chairman Krishnaiah Goud and others were present.