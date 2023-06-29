  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Hanwada BJP neta joins BRS

Minister Srinivas Goud welcoming BJP leader Nambi Venugopal Yadav and his followers from Hanwada mandal into BRS fold in Mahabubnagar on Wednesday
x

Minister Srinivas Goud welcoming BJP leader Nambi Venugopal Yadav and his followers from Hanwada mandal into BRS fold in Mahabubnagar on Wednesday 

Highlights

Mahabubnagar: A key BJP leader from Hanwada mandal, Nambi Venugopal Yadav, joined BRS on Wednesday in the presence of DrV Srinivas Goud, Minister for...

Mahabubnagar: A key BJP leader from Hanwada mandal, Nambi Venugopal Yadav, joined BRS on Wednesday in the presence of DrV Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise, Prohibition and Tourism.

Yadav who served as HanwadaBJP general secretary said he was attracted to the various development works taken up by the minister in the district. Speaking on the occasion, the minister hailed Chief Minister KCR for his vision towards for development and welfare of the people of Telangana. No state in India is implementing such welfare programmes as DalitaBandhu, RythuBandhu, Rythu Bheema, 24-hour free power, Kalyana Laxmi, ShaadiMubaarak, KCR Kits etc. Seeing all such good initiatives, many people were coming forward to join the party, the minister said. He assured that the party would recognise the services of workers who show discipline and dedication in abiding by the party principles and conducting its outreach.

Former Hanwada MPP Vadla Shekhar, single window vice chairman Krishnaiah Goud and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X