Health Minister Harish Rao opens govt medical college

Khammam: Medical, Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar formally inaugurated the Government Medical College at the old Collectorate here on Thursday. They informed that the college would start functioning with 100 seats and the classes would start immediately. The buildings of the old Collectorate, Civil Supplies, Tribal Development, Roads and Buildings departments have been renovated at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore to accommodate the medical college and its hostels.

Minister Harish Rao said that the government was determined to produce more doctors from the State. He said that the region would develop with the establishment of the government medical college. He listed the achievements of the state government in the medical and health sector. He recalled that the government was providing nutrition kit for pregnant women and KCR kits at the time of childbirth. He expressed satisfaction that these initiatives increased the per cent of institutional deliveries from 30 per cent to 76.8 per cent.

Ajay Kumar made a request that an MRI scanning machine be provided in the district head hospital, and the Health Minister agreed to it.

