Heavy showers bring tears of joy to drought-wary farmers in MBNR

Mahabubnagar: The heavy rains since the past three days across the Mahabubnagar district have brought much-needed respite to the drying crops, as the farmers were in severe distress for the past 30 days due to lack of rains.

Among the 5 districts of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar region, the Mahabubnagar urban region had received the highest rainfall of 4.5 cm, while Narayanpet received 2 cm, Nagarkurnool 1.6 cm and Gadwal district received 1.4 cm rainfall during the past 3 days across the Palamuru region.

According to the metrological department, the overall rainfall average across Mahabubnagar district was 2.9 cm. With this rain, the small ponds and lakes are brimming with abundant water that would suffice the rainfed crops like Jawar, Bajra, Maize, and Cotton for at least 15 more days.

However, some farmers in the district are of the view that because of the lack of rain for the past 30 days, the dry land crops have become dwarfed and it would take more time to get to their active growth stage.

For instance, Bheema Nayak of Shankarayapally in Jadcherla mandal, who had sown cotton crop on 4 acres opined that cotton requires regular showers ones for at least one week. By this time the cotton crop should have grown up to knee-high level, but due to lack of rain the crop is still struggling to survive, and growth has stunned. “If the cotton crop does not achieve proper growth level in time the output will be badly affected. I have spent Rs. 30,000 per acre, but unlike last time I may not get the same output this time,” observed Bheema Nayak.

Another farmer Tulasi Ram of Vollur village who had sown Jowar on two acres in also expressed similar views. He said that Late rains will badly affect the output and this year the final yields may not be as expected.

Overall, after 30 days of dry and hot weather, the recent rains have really brought much-needed relief to the farmers as many of them have expressed happiness as the rains have protected their drying crops.